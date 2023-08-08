Leadership conference to focus on women

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A special leadership conference focused on women will take place later this month. It’s called the Built for This: Women’s Leadership Conference and you can sign up for it today.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce President Laurel Flowers and Board Director Danielle Dials to learn more about it.

Built for This: Women’s Leadership Conference

Date: Aug. 25, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: GulfQuest Maritime Museum

Visit the Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce’s website for ticket information and registration.

