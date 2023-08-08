Advertise With Us
Hire One

Leadership conference to focus on women

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A special leadership conference focused on women will take place later this month. It’s called the Built for This: Women’s Leadership Conference and you can sign up for it today.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce President Laurel Flowers and Board Director Danielle Dials to learn more about it.

Built for This: Women’s Leadership Conference

Date: Aug. 25, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place: GulfQuest Maritime Museum

Visit the Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce’s website for ticket information and registration.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Aggressive bees take up residence in tree in West Mobile yard.
Aggressive bees attack lawn workers at West Mobile home

Latest News

AC problem causes early dismissal at Blount High School
AC problem causes early dismissal at Blount High School
MPD: Victim spots her stolen car, Saraland woman arrested
MPD: Victim spots her stolen car, Saraland woman arrested
Lee County court hears from Wilkes’ ex-girlfriend, responding officers in murder trial
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
Chelsea McLamore
MPD: Victim spots her stolen car, Saraland woman arrested