Mike Evans named director of Mobile County EMA

Mike Evans has been named the new director of the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency.
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mike Evans has been named the new director of the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency.

The Mobile County Emergency Management Agency Authority Board Executive Committee announced the selection Wednesday morning. Committee Chairman Shayne Lovitte said decision to hire Evans was unanimous.

Evans, who formerly served as deputy director, becomes the agency’s seventh full-time director, replacing Ronnie Adair, who is retiring after serving as EMA director since 2009.

In addition to his role with Mobile County EMA, Evans concurrently serves as a brigadier general in charge of the U.S. Army National Guard 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

