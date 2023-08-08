Advertise With Us
Hire One

Monroe County SO arrests man in connection with alleged dog-fighting ring

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of being involved in an alleged dog-fighting ring.

Gecoby Penn faces 13 counts of dog fighting and two counts of animal cruelty, and authorities said more charges may be added on as the investigation progresses.

The sheriff’s office said a search warrant was executed in the Bermuda community on Aug. 3 after an extensive investigation into an alleged dog-fighting ring. Law enforcement discovered a dog-fighting arena off Mixon Road and rescued 39 dogs from the area.

The animals they recovered were taken to Monroe County Animal Shelter for treatment.

The Monroe County Task Force, the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, U.S. Federal Probation Officers, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Department of Homeland Security also assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Aggressive bees take up residence in tree in West Mobile yard.
Aggressive bees attack lawn workers at West Mobile home

Latest News

A copy of the book “And Tango Makes Three” is photographed on a bookstore shelf in Chicago,...
Shakespeare and penguin book get caught in Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws
City Councilman Josh Woods officially sworn in
Josh Woods sworn in as District 6 city councilman
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
City Councilman Josh Woods officially sworn in
City Councilman Josh Woods officially sworn in
Mike Evans named new director for MCEMA
Mike Evans named new director for MCEMA