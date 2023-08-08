Monroe County SO arrests man in connection with alleged dog-fighting ring

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of being involved in an alleged dog-fighting ring.

Gecoby Penn faces 13 counts of dog fighting and two counts of animal cruelty, and authorities said more charges may be added on as the investigation progresses.

The sheriff’s office said a search warrant was executed in the Bermuda community on Aug. 3 after an extensive investigation into an alleged dog-fighting ring. Law enforcement discovered a dog-fighting arena off Mixon Road and rescued 39 dogs from the area.

The animals they recovered were taken to Monroe County Animal Shelter for treatment.

The Monroe County Task Force, the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, U.S. Federal Probation Officers, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Department of Homeland Security also assisted in the investigation.

