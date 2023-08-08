Advertise With Us
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Kenishia Gilmore
Kenishia Gilmore(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a woman for shooting into a vehicle with four occupants inside on Sunday, Aug 6.

Officers said they responded to the 3000 block of Old Shell Road at 2:35 a.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle struck by gunfire.

Police discovered the victim had an argument with a known female subject earlier and the subject then followed the victim and fired multiple shots at their vehicle which had four passengers inside, according to authorities.

Officials said nobody was injured in the incident.

On Tuesday, Aug 8, police said they identified Kenishia Gilmore, 25, as the suspect and arrested her on two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

