MPD: Victim spots her stolen car, Saraland woman arrested

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Mobile arrested a Saraland woman after a victim reportedly approached an officer working an extra job and said that she had spotted her stolen car.

According to the Mobile Police Department, the victim approached the officer around 10:42 p.m. Monday and said that she had seen her stolen vehicle in a parking lot in the 5400 block of Inn Road. The officer found a female suspect near the stolen vehicle, authorities said.

After an investigation, it was determined the car was taken from Transmissions Magicians off Three Notch Road, where the owner had left it with the key inside for repairs, authorities said.

MPD said surveillance footage confirmed the suspect’s involvement. The suspect, Chelsea McLamore, was subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property. Her bond hearing is scheduled Wednesday, according to jail records.

