Report: Kareem Hunt leaves New Orleans without a deal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At least one of two free agents brought in to meet with the New Orleans Saints is headed to his next destination without a deal, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday (Aug. 7) morning that Hunt, 28, was in New Orleans for a free-agent visit with the Saints.

Schefter said Hunt had a “great visit with the Saints,” and is now planning to meet with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt had what was called “a great visit with the Saints” and is now on his way to Indianapolis to meet with the Colts on Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2023

Addressing running back depth has been a puzzle for the Saints all off-season. Jamaal Williams was signed in the offseason to be an upgrade over the departing Mark Ingram and Kendre Miller, a playmaking back, is expected to play a significant role early on without Kamara in the lineup. The Saints are once again looking for help in the backfield as 24-year-old Eno Benjamin ruptured his Achilles tendon less than 24 hours after Alvin Kamara’s three game suspension was handed down.

Prior to free agency, Hunt had played with Cleveland since 2019. His best season with the Browns came in 2020, totaling 841 yards on the ground.

Hunt exploded on the scene during his rookie year with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 when he led the league with 1,327 yards rushing.

Also once having been the center of controversy off the field, Hunt was released by the Chiefs during the 2018-19 season after a video released by TMZ showed him kicking a woman in a hotel. Hunt was never charged with a crime after the alleged victim failed to properly take her case to court. Hunt signed with the Browns later that season in February. Unhappy with the team’s direction, Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland last season but he was denied.

RELATED COVERAGE

Saints running back Jamaal Williams lays out his love for anime

Alvin Kamara suspended for 3 games for Las Vegas fight

Cam Jordan reaches 2-year extension with Saints

While the Saints have had one of their busiest offseasons in years, they are still looking for more depth in various positions, including areas of defensive need.

On that side of the ball, the Saints also visited with former Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr.

Most recently, Barr, 31, played for the Cowboys in a veteran role last season for eight games until he suffered a hamstring injury. He sat out for three games before returning, however, Dallas declined to bring him back for another season.

Taken 9th overall in the first round of the NFL by Minnesota in 2014, Barr made the Pro Bowl four times in his career. His most recent Pro Bowl season was in 2018.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.