Say Cheese! Virtual Headshots are here

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -With the help of AI people are stepping up their headshot game...getting high-quality, close-up pictures without even standing in front of a camera!

The tools are ideal for anyone really but are mostly being used for employers, students, and people looking for a job.

We’ve seen this trend before, when people used similar tech for creating futuristic and artisan avatars.

Headshots AI works the same way, in that it uses different images of you for a reference. With those images, the AI algorithm trains itself to create an AI model to reconstruct your face.

Most of these headshot generators are easy to use. You can choose to experiment with different looks, hairstyles, backdrops, and clothes even! Remini, ProPhotos AI, Aragon, and Headshot AI are just some of the apps people are using.

Upload your pictures, between eight or 12, then pick the style you want: like trendy, travel, or casual.

That’s it. It’ll take a few minutes, but once your headshots are ready you’ll get a notification.

Scrolling though social media posts, it seems the reviews are mixed. Some people happy with the results others not so much...pointing to the adjustments made to their bodies. I tried the app and it gave me an extra thumb.

But it’s not just for snapping fancy headshots, some of these apps can help you create a professional resume, or restore old photos to vibrant colors.

Considering professional photographers can charge anywhere between $100 to $500 dollars, using headshot applications might be an investment you’re willing to make. Just keep in mind, the tech isn’t picture-perfect.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.