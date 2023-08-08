One dead, suspect on the run after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile

UPDATE: MPD confirmed a woman is dead and the suspect is on the run following a standoff with police. No description for the suspect was given.

Police also said children were in the room during the standoff, but they have been located and are safe.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is on the scene of an apparent standoff between MPD and a subject inside an apartment on Wagner Street.

We’re hearing the subject may have barricaded themselves in the apartment after MPD responded to a possible stabbing at the location.

It is not confirmed if the subject was involved in the stabbing and what the victims condition is.

