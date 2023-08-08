Advertise With Us
One dead, suspect on the run after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile

By Robert Ristaneo and Shelby Myers
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: MPD confirmed a woman is dead and the suspect is on the run following a standoff with police. No description for the suspect was given.

Police also said children were in the room during the standoff, but they have been located and are safe.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is on the scene of an apparent standoff between MPD and a subject inside an apartment on Wagner Street.

We’re hearing the subject may have barricaded themselves in the apartment after MPD responded to a possible stabbing at the location.

It is not confirmed if the subject was involved in the stabbing and what the victims condition is.

FOX10 will remain on scene and continue to gather information which we will pass along here.

