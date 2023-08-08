Super hot!

Advertise With Us
By Jason Smith
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WALA) - The awful heat is showing no signs of abating.

Wednesday will start very humid and sultry with lows around 80. The day will heat up quickly and by lunchtime we will hit the low 90s. Temperatures will max out in the afternoon in the mid-90s. Factor in the humidity and the heat index temps will climb to near 110. Another heat advisory will be in effect.

Rain chances will be isolated, around 20%, for most of the area with slightly higher chances for inland counties.

This pattern of extreme heat will continue all the way through this week and into the weekend. Do your best to stay cool and limit your exposure to the extreme temperatures.

Scattered storms will become a little more likely into the weekend.

Tropics: The tropical Atlantic has gone quiet for now.

