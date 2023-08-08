Advertise With Us
Hire One

Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Swift may soon become the most awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and the Artist of the Year category MTV announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift tops the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominations.

She leads with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and a nod in the artist of the year category — followed by SZA, who has six, MTV announced on Tuesday.

Swift currently has 14 VMAs to her name, placing her behind Beyoncé, who has 28 (two with Destiny’s Child), Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Lady Gaga, who has 19.

Beyoncé is also nominated for artist of the year.

Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith are tied at five nominations, and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira each received four.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled for Sept. 12, will have a record-breaking 35 first-time nominees including Petras, and Metro Boomin’ and Rema, who boast three each.

Aespa, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FIFTY FIFTY, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez and Toosii are also nominated for the first time.

The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan voting begins online Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories, including the new best Afrobeats category, and ends Friday, Sept. 1.

Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect the number of VMAs held by Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Aggressive bees take up residence in tree in West Mobile yard.
Aggressive bees attack lawn workers at West Mobile home

Latest News

People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus,...
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Innocent driver hit during high-speed chase
Innocent driver hit during high-speed chase
Child caught in the middle of Wagner Street standoff called 911
Child caught in the middle of Wagner Street standoff called 911
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
Winning numbers drawn for $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.
Carnival cruise ship helps rescue couple at sea