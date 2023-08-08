Very humid start to a hot Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a brutally humid morning with temperatures that never dropped below 80 degrees this morning. You’ll feel every bit of that when you walk out the door so make sure you and the kids are extra careful in staying hydrated and keeping cool. Highs today will be in the upper 90s with a “feel like” temp close to 115!

Thankfully, there is rain in the forecast. Some has popped up early this morning but the best chance comes this afternoon and will track to the south. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will be the biggest threats. Many of our lawns could use the rain and it will knock the temps down which will be appreciated. Rain coverage today will be 40%. The coverage stays in the 20-40% range the rest of the workweek.

In the Tropics, things remain quiet for now. No signs of heat relief in the short term sadly.

