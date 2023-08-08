Woman charged in Mobile bowling alley shooting claims immunity from prosecution

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Attorneys for a woman charged with shooting four people at a bowling alley two years ago argued on Monday that the defendant should be set free under Alabama’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

That statute allows for judges to dismiss criminal charges after finding that defendants reasonably feared for their lives.

Christin Brionna Edwards, 24, of Chickasaw, faces four counts of attempted murder related to the November 2021 shooting that wounded four people at the now-defund AMF Skyline Lanes on Government Boulevard.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Brandy Hambright did not immediately rule.

Defense attorney Greg Dawkins argues that a man was the aggressor and that his client was defending herself. He played surveillance video from the bowling alley showing the man punching Edwards and pushing her to the ground. Edward then gets up, drawing a gun, and runs toward the man who pushed her.

Mobile police Detective Eugene Evans acknowledged under questioning from the defense that police did not charge that man with any crimes. He also acknowledged that shell casings gathered from the parking lot indicate gunfire from two different locations.

“So there was shooting back and forth,” Dawkins said.

Answered Evans: “Yes, there was.”

The detective also testified that the man was a “known criminal” and did not cooperative with police.

Edwards testified that the defendant and the man she was shooting at were part of an ongoing neighborhood dispute, on opposite ends of the Orange Grove public hosing complex.

At the time of the shooting, Edwards was out on bail, charged with murder in the 2019 shooting death of TyDarius Jones. He died from gunfire across the street from Rickarby Park. But a jury last year found Edwards not guilty of those charges.

If the judge does not side with Edwards on the “Stand Your Ground” claim, the trial is scheduled for January.

