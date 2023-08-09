Advertise With Us
13-year-old Da'vian Kimbrough becomes youngest soccer player to go pro in US

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Da’vian Kimbrough, a 13-year-old forward, signed a contract with the Sacramento Republic of the second-tier League Championship of the United Soccer League, which says he is the youngest athlete in American professional team sports.

Kimbrough, who joined the team’s youth academy in 2021, was 13 years, 5 months, 13 days when the deal was announced Tuesday.

After playing for North Bay Elite Futbol Club in Solano County and Woodland Soccer Club of Yolo County, Kimbrough scored 27 goals in 31 matches for the Republic’s under-13 team in 2021, when he was 11.

He played for the under-14 team last year, also joining the under-15 team for some matches. Kimbrough scored six goals this year as the New York Red Bulls Academy team won the Bassevelde Cup for under-13 teams in Belgium.

Kimbrough, born Feb. 18, 2010, is eligible to debut on Saturday against the Birmingham Legion.

Maximo Carrizo signed with Major League Soccer’s New York City on his 14th birthday on Feb. 28, 2008. He has yet to make his MLS debut.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

