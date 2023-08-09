ACLU files lawsuit against ADPH over de facto ban on birth centers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has the highest infant mortality rate in the nation.

Recent data shows, on average, 36 mothers die out of every 1,000.

The majority of them are minorities in rural communities.

“Alabama’s death rate is so high because state leaders have repeatedly proved that reproductive healthcare in Alabama is not a priority,” said Alabama ACLU Executive Director JaTaune Bosby Gilchrist.

Many are working to make healthcare more accessible, but newly established birthing centers around the state are now in jeopardy.

There are three centers that currently offer services from at-home births to prenatal care, but the Alabama Department of Public Health is shutting them down.

“The department is refusing to allow birth centers to operate in Alabama without having a hospital license, but at the same time, the department is making it impossible for any birth center to even apply for such a license,” said ACLU staff attorney Whitney White.

White says her organization is suing for a preliminary injunction to give the birthing centers more time to justify their services.

“Please allow us to tell you about midwifery. Please allow us to explain the value of midwifery in a state that is struggling. Allow us to show you what the evidence says and what we can do and how we can provide care,” said Dr. Stephanie Mitchell, Executive Director of Birth Sanctuary in Gainesville.

In August of last year, the public got a chance to give their thoughts on proposed birthing center regulations.

More than 2,500 signatures and dozens of midwives and representatives came to Montgomery to share their concerns.

A year later, they say their concerns still have not been addressed.

ADPH declined to release a statement until they review the lawsuit in its entirety.

