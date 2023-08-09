Baldwin County School System urges caution around school buses as kids return to school

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -Baldwin County Public School Students are officially back in the classroom and their bus drivers are hitting the roads to get them their safely. The school system says the first morning commute of the year was a success.

“All of our busses were rolling this morning.” Said Baldwin County Transportation Coordinator Samuel Ellis. “We managed to not have any buses that had any issues, so we managed to get our students to school this morning.”

With the extra traffic, the school system is urging drivers to be careful when busses stop to pick up and drop off students.

“Across the country there are on average over 85,000 cars that run a stop sign a day,” said Ellis. “In Alabama we have somewhere around 1600 cars a day run a stop sign.”

This video shows a truck running past a stopped bus in Baldwin County. While this video shows a close call for a student who was trying to get on the bus.

“You can see the child there. The bus driver stops. The bus driver blows their horn to get the student’s attention. You can see the child almost walk in front of this car.”

Transportation Coordinator Samuel Ellis says drivers are required to stop for a school bus whenever the stop arms are out unless traffic lanes are divided by a barrier.

“Primarily the number one cause of our accidents is other drivers not observing or being aware of our buses,” added Ellis.

As we move through the school year parents are hopeful that drivers will pay extra attention on the roads so children can get to and from school safely.

“These kids don’t really look everywhere so it’s our job as drivers to pay attention,” said Paul Larson. “We just have to pay attention to these little ones walking around.”

“The school bus drivers are awesome so I think as long as they’re aware of the extra traffic during school time I think everything will be fine,” said Von Larson.

Ellis says anyone who does run around a bus stop sign can be fined $300 and may also face criminal charges from local law enforcement.

