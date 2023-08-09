Advertise With Us
Hire One

Biden wants to compensate New Mexico residents sickened by radiation during 1945 nuclear testing

President Joe Biden stands in front of the flag of New Mexico as he speaks at the Arcosa Wind...
President Joe Biden stands in front of the flag of New Mexico as he speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. Biden is making the case that his policies of financial and tax incentives have revived U.S. manufacturing. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELEN, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he’s open to granting assistance for people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing, including in New Mexico, where the world’s first atomic bomb was tested in 1945.

Biden brought up the issue while speaking Wednesday in Belen at a factory that produces wind towers.

“I’m prepared to help in terms of making sure that those folks are taken care of,” he said.

The state’s place in American history as a testing ground has gotten more attention recently with the release of “Oppenheimer,” a movie about physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the top-secret Manhattan Project.

Biden watched the film last week while on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico spoke of how the first bomb was tested on soil just south of where the event was. The senator also discussed getting an amendment into the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, which gives payments to people who become ill from nuclear weapons tests or uranium mining during the Cold War.

“And those families did not get the help that they deserved. They were left out of the original legislation,” Lujan added. “We’re fighting with everything that we have” to keep the amendment in the National Defense Authorization Act.

Last month, the U.S. Senate voted to expand compensation. The provisions would extend health care coverage and compensation to so-called downwinders exposed to radiation during weapons testing to several new regions stretching from New Mexico to Guam.

Biden said he told Lujan that he’s “prepared to help in terms of making sure that those folks are taken care of.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

Tapestry, parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, is buying the owner...
Parent of Coach will buy Versace owner Capri in $8.5 billion deal
FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Mar-a-Lago property manager and Trump’s aide are due back in court in the classified documents case
Scientists discovered a new species of giant amphibian after a fossil was found in a retaining...
Scientists discover new species of giant amphibian in Australia
Source: CNN/ALAN DICKAR/TMX/MARJORIE ST. CLAIR/FACEBOOK/GOVERNOR JOSH GREEN/JEFF MELICHAR/CLINT...
Deadly wildfires whip across Hawaii
File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
A yearlong slowdown in US inflation may have stalled in July