Blount High School remains closed because of air conditioning problems

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Blount High School will remain closed Wednesday due to air conditioning problems.

School officials say a portable chiller has been installed, but the building remains warm. They expect the school to cool down by Thursday and to resume classes then.

If that changes, families will be notified.

Assignments were given to students on Tuesday. Any additional assignments will be added to Facebook and Schoology, according to school officials.

