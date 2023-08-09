Advertise With Us
By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Consider it a digital archive of the internet.

As the name might imply, the Wayback Machine takes you way back in time to show you how websites looked in the past.

Created in 1996 and launched to the public in 2001, the internet archive currently holds 273 billion webpages - from more than 361 million websites.

Not everything on the web is permanent some things are deleted or taken down. Whether you’re just curious or want to find information that no longer exists, the Wayback Machine can help with that.

Just enter the URL of the website you want to see, hit the browse button, and the site will list the number of times the site was saved over a period of time.

Search old versions of websites, social media profiles or news articles. The research aspect is cool but it can also be fun to see how websites have evolved over time.

Mount Vernon man accused of ramming two deputies and innocent bystander during high speed chase
Daily Dot Com: Digital internet archive
Innocent driver hit during high-speed chase
Child caught in the middle of Wagner Street standoff called 911
