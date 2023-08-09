Advertise With Us
Hire One

Florida LGBTQ community played role in new blood donation policy

Blood donation
Blood donation(WNEM)
By Cody Butler
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Florida Capital Bureau) - Someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds. And now, more people can donate to the American Red Cross to help out.

This week, the Red Cross implemented its new blood donation policy to reflect new guidelines the Food and Drug Administration announced this spring, allowing more gay and bisexual men to give blood.

“It’s a transformational change,” Equality Florida Policy Advisor Carlos Guillermo Smith said.

The FDA banned gay men from giving blood in the 80s because of the AIDS epidemic, which many gay and bisexual men in Orlando found out after the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

“In the hours and days after the horrific shooting at Pulse Nightclub, so many, hundreds if not thousands, of gay and bi men in central Florida were turned away and told they were not allowed to donate blood,” Guillermo Smith said.

In May, the FDA made changes to those rules. It now asks screening questions about specific behaviors and medications to reduce the risk of transmitting HIV.

Smith helped gay and bisexual men in Orlando to sign up for the study leading to policy change.

As of Tuesday, the Red Cross is now using the new guidelines.

“Everything that is collected goes through testing. We don’t think there’s any impact to the safety of the blood supply because the same standards are in place,” said American Red Cross Capital Area Chapter board member Sandi Poreda.

The Red Cross hopes these new rules will encourage more people to give blood.

“Anything we can do to make the blood donation process more inclusive, treat all donors equally, and potentially increase that blood supply,” Poreda said.

OneBlood will be putting those guidelines in place on August 21.

Spokeswoman Susan Forbes said it takes time to implement any changes coming from the FDA.

“A change to our entire regulatory software platform, a new donor history questionnaire had to be created,” Forbes said. “We also have to train all of our frontline team members with the new guidance.”

The federal government estimated 37% of the U.S. population was eligible to donate blood before the rule change. The American Red Cross supplies about 40% of the country’s blood supply.

“It’s going to bolster our nation’s blood supply and change lives,” Smith said.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
MPD investigating shooting on Halls Mill Road
ALEA identifies boating accident victims, body found of man knocked overboard

Latest News

Baldwin County students return for new school year
Baldwin County students return for new school year
Blount High School remains closed because of air conditioning problems
Blount High School remains closed because of air conditioning problems
Blount High School remains closed because of air conditioning problems
Blount High School remains closed because of air conditioning problems
Baldwin County students go back to school
Baldwin County students go back to school
Mount Vernon man accused of ramming two deputies and innocent bystander during high speed chase
Mount Vernon man accused of ramming two deputies and innocent bystander during high speed chase