Gov. Ivey kicks off Alabama’s statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday kicked off the statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination...
Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday kicked off the statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.(Hal Yeager | Alabama Governors Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey kicked off the statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library on Wednesday. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting free books each month to children from birth to age 5.

Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Acting Secretary Dr. Jan Hume, elected officials, community leaders and partners, parents, teachers, and Alabama’s youngest learners joined Governor Ivey to launch the statewide program officially. Additionally, Dolly Parton made a virtual appearance during the event.

Held on National Book Lovers Day, Governor Ivey began the event by recognizing the significance of reading proficiency.

“No matter what a child grows up to be, reading proficiently is simply critical. No doubt, learning to read begins at home. Parents are our first teachers, after all,” said Governor Ivey in her remarks. “It is really important that our parents start reading to our children when they’re just babies. And we must encourage our children to open books during their earliest developmental stages.”

As a statewide program, the goal is to establish local programs in all 67 counties, cultivating new partnerships to help fund and support local program partners. Local program partners and affiliates must be a 501c3, which includes businesses, school districts, libraries, local foundations, and others.

Currently, Alabama’s program has 55 operation local program partners covering portions of Alabama’s 67 counties. Over 40,000 eligible children in the state are currently receiving free books through these programs.

“I’m so excited to help announce that my Imagination Library is coming to Alabama,” said Dolly Parton. “A lot of good people have worked to make our Imagination Library dream for Alabama a reality, but I want to send my very special thanks to Governor Kay Ivey for her leadership in making this happen.”

The Imagination Library of Alabama expansion will focus on finding community partners to start new Imagination Library programs to reach more children and families, increasing registration in existing Imagination Library programs in the state.

To enroll in this program and learn more as it is expanded across the state, visit www.imaginationlibrary.com.

