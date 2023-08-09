Gulf Shores firefighter receives Medal of Valor

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores firefighter has received a Medal of Valor for rescuing someone from a burning house while off-duty, according to Gulf Shores Fire Rescue.

In a Facebook post by the department, they said Joe Clark was off-duty when he heard a call regarding a house fire close to where he was at.

Clark went to the location, entered the burning building and rescued someone who was trapped before helping put the fire out.

Gulf Shores Fire Rescue said Joe was recognized at their annual banquet, but received the medal today.

