Gulf Shores firefighter receives Medal of Valor

Joe Clark
Joe Clark(Gulf Shores Fire Rescue Facebook page)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A Gulf Shores firefighter has received a Medal of Valor for rescuing someone from a burning house while off-duty, according to Gulf Shores Fire Rescue.

In a Facebook post by the department, they said Joe Clark was off-duty when he heard a call regarding a house fire close to where he was at.

Clark went to the location, entered the burning building and rescued someone who was trapped before helping put the fire out.

Gulf Shores Fire Rescue said Joe was recognized at their annual banquet, but received the medal today.

I-10 bridge dominates new transportation plan, but there’s lots of other projects
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Baldwin County School System urges caution around school buses as kids return to school
MCSO, U.S. marshals arrest 72 people in Prichard operation
