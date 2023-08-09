Advertise With Us
UPDATE: WB I-10 reopen at Menge Ave. exit after overnight bridge demo

Thursday morning, westbound lanes of I-10 at the Menge Avenue exit are reopen after overnight road work.
Thursday morning, westbound lanes of I-10 at the Menge Avenue exit are reopen after overnight road work.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning, westbound lanes of I-10 at the Menge Avenue exit are reopen after overnight road work.

At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 closed at the exit while crews demolished the overpass bridge.

During the overnight closure, westbound traffic on I-10 was re-routed up the Menge Ave. exit ramp, and back down the entrance ramp. Detour signs were be in place, and drivers were asked to stay on high alert for roadside workers.

At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at the Menge Ave. exit while...
At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at the Menge Ave. exit while crews demolish the overpass bridge.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)
At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at the Menge Ave. exit while...
At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at the Menge Ave. exit while crews demolish the overpass bridge.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)

Westbound drivers on I-10 have been enduring weeks of delays and lane closures since work began just after July 4.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) tells us there’s more work to be done on the westbound side before crews begin doing the same thing on the eastbound lanes and ramps. WLOX News will announce as soon as MDOT schedules that closure.

The massive rebuild of this interchange is needed to make way for the 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s Travel Center. It’s expected to take 13 months to complete the work on the highway, bridge and ramps.

Construction on the Buc-ee’s is expected to begin sometime in the fall.

