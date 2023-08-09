Advertise With Us
Hire One

HAPPENING WEDNESDAY: WB I-10 closing overnight for bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit

At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at the Menge Ave. exit while crews demolish the overpass bridge.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at the Menge Ave. exit while crews demolish the overpass bridge.

The interstate should reopen by 5 a.m. Until then, drivers who can avoid the area will probably want to choose a different route.

During the overnight closure, westbound traffic on I-10 will be re-routed up the Menge Ave. exit ramp, and back down the entrance ramp. Detour signs will be in place, and drivers are asked to stay on high alert for roadside workers.

At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at the Menge Ave. exit while...
At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at the Menge Ave. exit while crews demolish the overpass bridge.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)
At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at the Menge Ave. exit while...
At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at the Menge Ave. exit while crews demolish the overpass bridge.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)

Bridge demolition is already underway at the overpass to remove the bridge deck. This overnight closure will allow crews to remove the bridge beams.

Westbound drivers on I-10 have been enduring weeks of delays and lane closures since work began just after July 4.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) tells us there’s more work to be done on the westbound side before crews begin doing the same thing on the eastbound lanes and ramps. WLOX News will announce as soon as MDOT schedules that closure.

The massive rebuild of this interchange is needed to make way for the 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s Travel Center. It’s expected to take 13 months to complete the work on the highway, bridge and ramps.

Construction on the Buc-ee’s is expected to begin sometime in the fall.

Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
Massive I-10 road project paves the way for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee’s in South Mississippi will be bigger than Alabama location, county developer says

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
MPD investigating shooting on Halls Mill Road
ALEA identifies boating accident victims, body found of man knocked overboard

Latest News

Miami-Dade police and police divers searched the waters of a lake where investigators believe...
About 30 cars found submerged in lake
Brennan Washam
Victim grazed by bullet after stepfather allegedly fires gun during argument
BCPSS students begin new school year
BCPSS students begin new school year
Schools across Baldwin County are welcoming students back for the first day of the new school...
School year begins in Baldwin County as construction continues across the district
Grand opening of Covenant Academy
New charter school opens in Mobile