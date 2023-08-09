Advertise With Us
Heat advisory for the Gulf Coast

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another hot and sunny day across the Gulf Coast, with daytime highs expected to soar into the lower-to-mid 90s! High humidity however will have us feeling hotter, likely in the triple digits. A heat advisory has been issued for the entire Gulf Coast, with feels-like temperatures expected to possibly be as high as 112 degrees. Take it easy if spending time outdoors today. Rain chances are isolated for this afternoon, with the best timing between 1 and 4 p.m.

Overnight we will stay mild and quiet, with temperatures only falling in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Heading into tomorrow, temperatures will once again warm up into the mid-to-upper 90s with heat indices feeling even more hot.

As we approach closer to the weekend, our summertime pattern will continue. Rain chances are higher for both Saturday and Sunday.

If heading to the local beaches, rip current risks are moderate. As always, be cautious of beach conditions and know what beach you are located on and where the closest lifeguard stand is.

Tracking the tropics, things are quiet with no new development expected for the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.

Have a great day!

