(WALA) - The miserable heat is showing no signs of going away. We have seen 16 days in a row with high temperatures at or above 95 degrees.

Thursday will start very humid and sultry with lows around 80. The day will heat up quickly and by lunchtime we will hit the mid-90s. Temperatures will max out in the afternoon in the upper 90s.

Factor in the humidity and the heat index temps will climb to 110+. Due to the sweltering temperatures another heat advisory will be in effect.

Rain chances will be isolated, around 20%, for most of the area with slightly higher chances for inland counties.

This pattern of extreme heat will continue all the way through the weekend and into next week, with exactly the same conditions. Do your best to stay cool and limit your exposure to the extreme temperatures.

Tropics: The tropics are quiet with dry air out over much of the Atlantic.

Still no end on sight for the heat wave.

