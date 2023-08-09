Advertise With Us
Hire One

Helping kids transition back to school with AltaPointe Health

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - School is officially underway for Mobile and Baldwin County Public Schools. And while this is an exciting time, it can also be an anxious time for kids – especially after long breaks or transitions to new schools. Rebekah Blalack, School-Based Therapy Coordinator with AltaPointe Health, shared some tips to help make the transition back to school smoother for children and families. She also gave information about AltaPointe’s School-Based Therapy program, that provides clinical counseling on many local school campuses.

For more information, families can contact AltaPointe’s access to care team at (251) 450-2211 or visit AltaPointe.org

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
MPD investigating shooting on Halls Mill Road
ALEA identifies boating accident victims, body found of man knocked overboard

Latest News

10th Annual Football Social
JagGals hosting 10th Annual Football Social to support student-athletes
Back to school tech guide
Hot back-to-school tech items
Secret Meals Program
Secret Meals Program
Healthy Living: "SANE" Program
Healthy Living with USA Health: SANE Program