Helping kids transition back to school with AltaPointe Health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - School is officially underway for Mobile and Baldwin County Public Schools. And while this is an exciting time, it can also be an anxious time for kids – especially after long breaks or transitions to new schools. Rebekah Blalack, School-Based Therapy Coordinator with AltaPointe Health, shared some tips to help make the transition back to school smoother for children and families. She also gave information about AltaPointe’s School-Based Therapy program, that provides clinical counseling on many local school campuses.

For more information, families can contact AltaPointe’s access to care team at (251) 450-2211 or visit AltaPointe.org

