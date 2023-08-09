Advertise With Us
Hire One

Hopping wallaby leads deputies on chase after escaping captivity

Maricopa County, Arizona Sheriff's Office released a video of the wallaby trying to hop away from deputies in late July. (SOURCE: KPHO)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADELL, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Deputies in Arizona found themselves in pursuit of a furry suspect last month.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video from deputies who found themselves chasing down a wallaby in Wadell on July 28.

The nonprofit Farm Angels Sanctuary was called to assist the deputies in catching the critter, which was found near 167th Lane and Evergreen Road.

The suspect, Wally the Wallaby, escaped his home when a strong windstorm damaged his gate, according to the sanctuary.

In the bodycam video, the deputy can be seen spotting Wally.

“I’ve got a little kangaroo, maybe about two-and-a-half feet tall, going to be underneath the tree in the back corner,” the deputy can be heard saying as he approaches the animal.

The deputy then asks if other resources could help in catching the wallaby. An employee from the Farm Angels Sanctuary soon arrives to help the deputy catch the hopping animal.

The deputies then can be seen using a net to trap Wally by a tree before bringing a cage into the area.

The deputies eventually get him into the cage and remove him from the area with the help of the sanctuary employee. Wally was then taken to the sanctuary.

Wally’s owner eventually contacted the Farm Angels Sanctuary and decided to give Wally and his brother, Joey, to the nonprofit, where they are now kept safe in a pen and have received veterinary care.

The Farm Angels Sanctuary is an animal rescue service located in Surprise that gives a forever home to farm animals like horses, cows, sheep, goats, pigs and more. Although legal to own in Arizona, Farm Angels Sanctuary advises that wallabies are not pets but wild animals that should not be kept in captivity.

Donations can be made to the sanctuary to help support Wally and Joey’s care at their website.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

Maui fire
At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm
A devastating fire that raged through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern...
Fire at French vacation home for disabled kills 11
Londen Tabor and her 17-year-old daughter Autumn Tabor are creating forever memories on a...
‘No regrets’: Mom shares epic road trip with terminally ill daughter
With her daughter facing a terminal illness, a mother hopes to create forever memories on their...
Mom, terminally ill daughter make their time together count with epic road trip
A formerly well-connected GOP donor was sentenced to 21 years in prison on sex trafficking...
Former GOP strategist sentenced for sex trafficking minors