Advertise With Us
Hire One

Hot back-to-school tech items

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the kids prepare to head back to school, it is often one of the most stressful times of the year for parents. Back-to-School anxiety is real, whether the kids are heading back to grade school, high school or college. As a parent, we want to make sure our children are prepared, and tech plays a big part in that.

Each year Emmy Award winning tech journalist Jennifer Jolly highlights the hottest tech items and best deals for back to school. The back-to-school tech guide is one of Jennifer’s most popular segments and this year she is doing it in two parts. Jennifer joined us on Studio10 to share her finds, deals and tech for students of all levels and help make that often difficult back to school transition as seamless as possible.

Jennifer Jolly

Jennifer Jolly (@JenniferJolly) is an Emmy award-winning consumer tech journalist, host of the digital lifestyle series for USA Today, and contributes consumer technology segments for Today Show, The Talk, CNN, HLN, Yahoo, Time, and many others. Learn more about Jennifer at www.techish.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
MPD investigating shooting on Halls Mill Road
ALEA identifies boating accident victims, body found of man knocked overboard

Latest News

10th Annual Football Social
JagGals hosting 10th Annual Football Social to support student-athletes
Secret Meals Program
Secret Meals Program
Back to School: Mental health & anxiety
Helping kids transition back to school with AltaPointe Health
Healthy Living: "SANE" Program
Healthy Living with USA Health: SANE Program