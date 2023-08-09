I-10 bridge dominates new transportation plan, but there’s lots of other projects

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new bridge and Bayway are the centerpiece of a new transportation plan adopted Wednesday, but there are plenty of other big-ticket items.

The Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization, made up of elected and appointed officials throughout Mobile County, unanimously adopted the Transportation Improvement Program without fanfare. It covers road-and-bridge projects throughout the county from fiscal year 2024 to FY 2027.

“There’s lots of projects, tons of projects,” said Tom Piper, the organization’s transportation planning director.

The TIP serves a blueprint of road improvements, a “program of the programs,” as Piper put it.

The vote was in stark contrast to a contentious runup to the last Transportation Improvement Program, which featured a revolt over tolls proposed for the bridge and Bayway. That version died when the MPO and its counterpart on the Eastern Shore pulled it from their TIP lists, making it ineligible for federal funding.

But the current proposal, which features lower tolls and continued free use of the Wallace Tunnel, has much broader support. Piper said the MPO did not receive a single public comment.

The plan is to build a 215-foot, six-lane bridge over the Mobile River and a new Bayway that is wider and rises higher off the Mobile Bay than the current structure. Edwin Perry, the project director, told FOX10 News that the Alabama Department of Transportation is nearing a final agreement with the team that will design and build the bridge. He said the state has begun negotiations with a separate team that will build the Bayway portion.

“We’ll just have the agreement in place for them to do the design work, to be able to get to what we call a guaranteed max price to where we can get to an agreement on the construction costs to then start construction.,” he said.

ALDOT is putting the finishing touches on its application for a so-called federal Mega Grant to help defray the estimated $2.7 billion cost of the project. ALDOT has distributed sample letters and resolutions and is asking for local leaders to submit them by Monday in order to demonstrate widespread local support.

ALDOT missed out on the last round of Mega Grant funding and is asking for $450 million this time. Perry said winning part or all of that would reduce the amount of time those tolls would have to be in place. He said he is cautiously optimistic.

“We’ve received some feedback on some of the areas we can improve,” he said. “And we’ve been working to make the grant further fill those gaps. So we feel really good about this year’s ask.”

Beyond the bridge, there are a number of other big-ticket projects in the pipeline.

Those include a couple of projects important to Saraland. One is an $18.3 million project to replace a bridge and widen Interstate 65 from Alabama 158 to Celeste Road. The other is a $17.5 million project to widen Celeste Road west of I-65.

Most of the costs will be paid over the next four years. Saraland Mayor Howard Rubenstein described the interchange upgrade as a safety issue.

“There’s been multiple accidents, which I think is the reason for focusing on this intersection,” he said. “There’s been a lot of vehicular and truck accidents.”

The Celeste Road widening will result in two lanes in each direction with a turning lane in the middle.

“We’re building a new $60 million sportsplex, and this is gonna help with access to that facility,” Rubenstein said. “That’s also the most rapidly growing part of the city. And it’s gonna help with access for a lot of our current and prospective residents.”

Other projects in the plan include:

Widening Interstate 10 from one mile west of March Road to McDonald Road. The total cost is $24.8 million.

Replacing a bridge on the Causeway near USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park. The total cost is $40.8 million. Nearly all of it will be paid over the next four years.

Improvements to the I-65 and Dauphin Street interchange. The total cost is $8.6 million. About $625,000 has been committed for the current fiscal year; the rest will be paid for in the plan adopted Wednesday.

Adding additional lanes to Zeigler Boulevard from Tanner Williams Road the Schillinger Road. More than $1 million already has been spent; the rest of the nearly $7.1 million cost will be paid in fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

The transportation plan includes more than steel and pavement. Piper, the transportation planning director, said ALDOT is building a control room that will manage traffic signals throughout the county.

“We’re gonna link all of the signals that are operated by the city of Mobile, Mobile County or the state if it’s on the state route. … They’re all gonna be controlled through one central station, and they’ll all be linked together so it’ll make traffic flow a lot smoother,” he said.

