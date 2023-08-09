JagGals hosting 10th Annual Football Social to support student-athletes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready for some fun, while also supporting the University of South Alabama! We were joined on Studio10 by Gerry Marks, the JagGals Director, and Paulette Clark to talk about this exciting event.

JagGals presents their 10th Annual Football Social, kicking off USA’s football season, on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in the MacQueen Alumni Center from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM. Doors open at 5:30 PM for Lifetime Members only for early viewing of auction items. There will be a BBQ buffet dinner, lots of door prizes, silent and live auctions with some auction items available for viewing on the South Alabama JagGals Facebook page, and a credit card bar of beer and wine.

Head football coach Kane Wommack will be the guest speaker along with some key members of the 2023 football program. South Alabama was 10 and 2 at the end of the 2022 season and it will be exciting to hear about the team this year. There will also be a Q&A session with Coach Wommack, highlight videos, a behind-the-scenes look at a typical game day, and much more!

Lifetime Members will receive a $10 voucher per ticket and the voucher can be used towards the purchase of the Coin Toss Bead Game (3 beads for $20) or at checkout as a credit on your auction purchase. Vouchers will be attached to your nametag at the registration table.

The BBQ buffet dinner includes pulled pork, pulled chicken, baked beans, dill pickles, potato salad, chips, assorted cookies, sweet & unsweet tea, and a credit card bar of beer & wine. Tickets are $75 per person or a table of 8 for $600 can be purchased by going to www.jaggals.com.

JagGals is a woman’s booster organization at the University of South Alabama. Their mission is to support and advance the academic achievements of South Alabama student-athletes in all 17 sports. All fundraising by the JagGals goes directly to the Jaguar Athletic Fund (JAF). These funds are used for academic development and the enhancement of tangible life and leadership skills of all student-athletes to succeed during and after their playing careers at South Alabama and to the JagGals Leadership Academy Endowment Fund.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.