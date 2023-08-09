Advertise With Us
Hire One

John Ledbetter wins race for Jackson County Sheriff

Ledbetter beats out three other competitors in Louie Miller, Robbie O’Bryant and Robert Blocker.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - When former Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell was sworn into Congress, it was John Ledbetter who was voted in by the Board of Supervisors to serve the remainder of Ezell’s term.

He now earns a term of his own, beating out three other competitors in Louie Miller, Robbie O’Bryant and Robert Blocker.

RELATED: Statewide, Coastwide election results

Here’s the winners for all other races in Jackson County:

JACKSON COUNTY SUPERVISORS

District 2

Ennit Morris (D)

District 5

Randy Bosarge (R)

DISTRICT 3 JUSTICE COURT

Jason Thornton (R)

JACKSON COUNTY CONSTABLE

K. Shane Langfitt (R)

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
MPD investigating shooting on Halls Mill Road
ALEA identifies boating accident victims, body found of man knocked overboard

Latest News

Miami-Dade police and police divers searched the waters of a lake where investigators believe...
About 30 cars found submerged in lake
Brennan Washam
Victim grazed by bullet after stepfather allegedly fires gun during argument
BCPSS students begin new school year
BCPSS students begin new school year
Schools across Baldwin County are welcoming students back for the first day of the new school...
School year begins in Baldwin County as construction continues across the district
Grand opening of Covenant Academy
New charter school opens in Mobile