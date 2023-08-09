Jumping jackpot! Mega Millions reaches $1.58 billion

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WALA) - Feeling lucky? The biggest Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs at $1.58 billion.

Many people crossed state lines to get their tickets.

“I’ve lost a lot of money over the years, but hey, that don’t mean I can’t win tonight,” said Michael Mosley, driving from Grand Bay to Moss Point to buy tickets. “Plenty of Alabamians, just like me and my dad come across here and buy tickets. We even go down to Florida.”

Some already have the magic touch. Jason Putnocky won $50,000 in the Powerball from a Texaco gas station in Moss Point just last month.

“It was kind of surreal,” said Putnocky. “I picked it up, no big deal, and when I looked at the numbers, I was like oh, maybe I won 100 bucks. When I checked the website, it said I was at the 50 grand.”

Some are frustrated not being able to play in Alabama.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” said Wendell Mosley. “It’s not keeping people from buying lottery tickets.”

While others are imagining what they would do if they won.

“I’d put it in a sack and go running through the neighborhood!” said Michael Mosley. “Y’all would probably have to catch me because I’d be jumping off the ground.”

