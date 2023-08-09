Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man sleeping in parking garage hit, killed by car

Police believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door, and the driver could not see him. (KUTV via CNN)
By KUTV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) - A Utah man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while sleeping at the entrance of an apartment building’s parking garage.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle called 911 shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from an apartment building in Salt Lake City. He reported he had hit a man at the building’s parking entrance, according to police.

Paramedics responded and found the victim with critical injuries. Lifesaving measures were performed, and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say they believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door.

“The driver was unable to see him as the door came up, and he just pulled forward and hit the individual,” said Detective Dalton Beebe, a Salt Lake City Police public information officer.

Police believe this was an accident. They say the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
MPD investigating shooting on Halls Mill Road
ALEA identifies boating accident victims, body found of man knocked overboard

Latest News

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building...
Construction worker dies after electric shock, falling off roof
Taylor Swift's Eras tour brings big bucks to local economies. (Source: CNN/JEANINE...
Taylor Swift's tour makes economic impact
FILE - Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah. A...
A Texas man on a trip to spread his dad’s ashes died of heat stroke in Utah
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Donald Trump wants his election subversion trial moved out of Washington. That won’t be easy
Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Several EMS personnel injured after falling 15-20 feet in porch collapse