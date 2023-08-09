Advertise With Us
MCSO asking public’s help to find missing man

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for several days.

John Conner was last seen Saturday, Aug. 5, around 1 p.m., according to deputies. His vehicle was left at the TA Truck Stop on Grand Bay-Wilmer Road.

Anyone who has seen him recently or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

