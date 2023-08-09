Advertise With Us
Hire One

MCSO, U.S. marshals arrest 72 people in Prichard operation

These are among the firearms seized in Prichard by Mobile County sheriff's deputies and U.S....
These are among the firearms seized in Prichard by Mobile County sheriff's deputies and U.S. marshals.(MCSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputies and U.S. marshals conducted an operation in Prichard from July 31 through Aug. 5 that is being called a “Proactive Crime Suppression” effort by officials.

During the operation, 72 people were taken into custody with 156 charges filed -- including 90 felonies and 66 misdemeanors, according to the sheriff’s office. The MCSO said 18 handguns and three rifles were seized.

The Proactive Crime Suppression program was introduced by Sheriff Paul Burch at a press conference last month.

“I promised the people in Prichard that we would show a force and help to reduce violent crime in that area,” said Sheriff Paul Burch. “Everyone deserves to live in a safe neighborhood without the presence of crime. I made a promise when I ran for office to take illegal guns and drugs off the streets. Our office will continue to do Proactive Crime Suppression throughout Mobile County.”

The sheriff advised citizens wanting to report crime to do so at www.mobileso.com/crimetips.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
MPD investigating shooting on Halls Mill Road
ALEA identifies boating accident victims, body found of man knocked overboard

Latest News

Brennan Washam
Victim grazed by bullet after stepfather allegedly fires gun during argument
BCPSS students begin new school year
BCPSS students begin new school year
Schools across Baldwin County are welcoming students back for the first day of the new school...
School year begins in Baldwin County as construction continues across the district
Grand opening of Covenant Academy
New charter school opens in Mobile