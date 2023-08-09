Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with four people inside

Ring Doorbell video from a bystander’s porch shows the moment the occupants park and run to safety.
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A MCPSS teacher is facing serious charges.

Police say 25-year-old Kenishia Gilmore is accused of shooting into a vehicle with four people inside.

According to a MCPSS spokesperson, Gilmore is a 7th grade science teacher at Scarborough Middle School. She has been placed on administrative leave.

On Sunday, police arrived at the 3000-block of Old Shell Road around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say the victim had an altercation with Gilmore. Authorities say Gilmore allegedly followed the victim and fired several shots at their vehicle that had four people inside.

One witness in the area was jolted awake by the gunfire.

“The entire back of the vehicle was shot up. The whole entire back window was gone-- bullet holes, everything on the back of the vehicle.”

“I was inside of my house. I heard gunfire. I heard a few shots. I decided to run to the front door, and when I came out the door, I saw the young lady in a BMW truck. I saw another grey car behind the car shooting inside the vehicles,” the witness added.

Ring Doorbell video from a bystander’s porch captured the moment the occupants parked and ran to safety.

“She was done shooting at that point. They was actually able to get inside of the house and I was just praying that everybody that got out the car was safe,” detailed the witness.

Thankfully, no one was hit.

“You don’t have the right and authority to just ride around and shoot inside the vehicle,” added the witness.

Police arrested Gilmore on Tuesday. Gilmore is facing two charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Jail records show Gilmore remains in Metro as of Wednesday on a 20-thousand-dollar bond.

This is ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
MPD investigating shooting on Halls Mill Road
ALEA identifies boating accident victims, body found of man knocked overboard

Latest News

Four year transportation plan approved in Mobile
I-10 bridge dominates new transportation plan, but there’s lots of other projects
Four year transportation plan approved in Mobile
Four year transportation plan approved in Mobile
Baldwin County School System urges caution around school buses as kids return to school
Baldwin County School System urges caution around school buses as kids return to school
MCSO, U.S. marshals arrest 72 people in Prichard operation
MCSO, U.S. marshals arrest 72 people in Prichard operation