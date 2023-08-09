Mobile police seek 2 teens accused of firing guns near Maitre Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In the latest FOX10 News Fugitive Files, Mobile police need your help looking for two teenagers who they say fired guns during an argument.

Police are looking for Jamarcus Deeds and Antonio Jackson.

Authorities say it happened Sunday near Maitre Park, where they say a group of females were gathered to fight. The situation escalated and Deeds and Jackson fired shots in the area, investigators say.

According to police, a female was shot and taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury

Deeds is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He is accused of first-degree assault and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Jackson is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 168 pounds. He is accused of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

If you know where they are tonight, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. When you call, you can remain anonymous.

