Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for her role in Southall drug trafficking ring

U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.
U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.(Brendan Kirby/FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman who authorities say was a conspirator in a drug trafficking ring has been sentenced to three years in prison, U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Alabama announced Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Kristi K. Dubose on Friday handed down the sentence to 34-year-old Christian Leontine Glover, who authorities say was a money courier for the drug distribution organization operated by Darrin J. Southall and served as one of his “accountants,” to help him keep up with his drug debts.

On Aug. 23, 2021, Glover pleaded guilty to conspiracy possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

After serving her three-year prison sentence, Glover must serve five years of supervised release. Glover’s supervision includes a set of standard conditions as well as a special condition that the probation office may search her person or property upon a showing of reasonable suspicion that she is in violation of any of the other conditions of her supervision .

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
MPD investigating shooting on Halls Mill Road
ALEA identifies boating accident victims, body found of man knocked overboard

Latest News

Hollywood strike impacting the Gulf Coast
Hollywood strike impacting the Gulf Coast
Fugitive Files: Mobile police seek 2 teens accused of firing guns near Maitre Park
Mobile police seek 2 teens accused of firing guns near Maitre Park
Fugitive Files: Mobile police seek 2 teens accused of firing guns near Maitre Park
Fugitive Files: Mobile police seek 2 teens accused of firing guns near Maitre Park
Four year transportation plan approved in Mobile
I-10 bridge dominates new transportation plan, but there’s lots of other projects