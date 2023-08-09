Mobile woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for her role in Southall drug trafficking ring

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman who authorities say was a conspirator in a drug trafficking ring has been sentenced to three years in prison, U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Alabama announced Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Kristi K. Dubose on Friday handed down the sentence to 34-year-old Christian Leontine Glover, who authorities say was a money courier for the drug distribution organization operated by Darrin J. Southall and served as one of his “accountants,” to help him keep up with his drug debts.

On Aug. 23, 2021, Glover pleaded guilty to conspiracy possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

After serving her three-year prison sentence, Glover must serve five years of supervised release. Glover’s supervision includes a set of standard conditions as well as a special condition that the probation office may search her person or property upon a showing of reasonable suspicion that she is in violation of any of the other conditions of her supervision .

