MPD: Woman uses chemical spray after clothing store refuses return item

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating an incident during which a chemical spray was used at a store.

The incident happened around 11:31 a.m. Wednesday at Ross Dress for Less retail store at 1510 Tingle Circle in McGowin Park, authorities said.

According to police, a woman entered the store to return an item. But her return was declined, which allegedly led to her assaulting an employee. When two other employees stepped in to help, they were subsequently exposed to a chemical spray, MPD said.

The woman fled the scene, police said.

