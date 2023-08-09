Advertise With Us
New charter school opens in Mobile

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Covenant Academy, a new charter school, opened Tuesday in Mobile.

Drop off went smooth Tuesday morning at the grand opening of a new charter school in Mobile.

“We are super excited. The founders, Spencer and Nikki Ruggs have been preparing for this day for a very long time. And so it is nice to finally see their vision come to fruition here on campus,” said Principal Kristi July.

Nearly 300 students were enrolled this year at Mobile’s new charter school known as Covenant Academy. The charter school is separate from Covenant Academy of Mobile, which is a privately owned daycare for children ages three to four.

At this free, public charter school, kindergarten through fifth grade will be taught. But, by the year 2030 school officials plan to operate with grades K-12. One of the goals here is to help students learn a new language.

“So all of our kindergarteners will have a native Spanish and English speaker in their classroom with them,” said July.

Administration may look familiar to some parents in Mobile. The charter school’s principal is Kristi July, former assistant principal at Murphy High School.

“Just working with elementary school students from the onset is different from my career, but I think it brings value because I know what the end looks like,” said July. “I know what we’re preparing students for on the back end. And that preparation doesn’t start when they get into high school that preparation starts when they first into doors in kindergarten.”

The superintendent is Brenda Hartzog, former principal at Phillips Preparatory School.

