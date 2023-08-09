School year begins in Baldwin County as construction continues across the district

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Schools across Baldwin County are welcoming students back for the first day of the new school year.

And students aren’t the only ones excited.

“This is always an exciting day for parents and for our teachers. They’ve planned for this all summer long. A lot of people think that they take the summer off. That’s not correct,” Superintendent Eddie Tyler said.

And parents are excited as well. Especially as they see how happy the kids are to be here.

“Oh, I’m all over the place. Dropped off a kid at college yesterday, and dropped off the high schooler, and now we just dropped off the kindergartner so my heart’s about to burst. We love the schools here and the teachers and it feels like home so,” Jennifer Hammond said.

“You know I’m a Trojan alumni, so Spanish Fort is new for me. We’re just hoping that this will just be a great year for her, and I hope she enjoys herself and meets new friends,” Mozambique Baker said.

And things might look a little different.

The new Spanish Fort elementary is almost complete which will feature a cafeteria and a gym.

That’s part of the pay as you go program here in Baldwin County. And that’s not all.

There are also expansion projects planned at Daphne elementary, Magnolia elementary and Elberta elementary schools.

“This school is in phase four, so we’re excited about that phase five just like you said includes several folks like Loxley, Silverhill, Elberta some additions and it just keeps going,” Tyler said.

And as always, be aware of school buses. If you see one stopped, do not pass it. And be mindful of students walking to school.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.