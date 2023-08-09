Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Secret Meals program provides weekend meals to school age children who rely solely or mostly on school lunches to have a full belly. Meal packs are discreetly placed into children’s backpack during recess or some other special class to maintain the child’s privacy from classmates.

Secret Meals team is hosting BIDS BREWS AND BEATS live auction live music food and drink trucks August 26th starting at 5 until 9 with live bidding starting at 7.

Silent auction going on from Aug 18-26 at CharityAuctionsToday.com/bidsbrewsbeats

All proceeds go directly back into the program.

