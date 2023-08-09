Advertise With Us
Hire One

State troopers track down stolen vehicle, save owner’s dog caught inside

State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.
State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.(New York State Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Authorities in New York recovered a stolen car along with a dog that was caught inside over the weekend.

According to New York State Police, troopers spotted a vehicle last Sunday that was reported stolen from the Waterloo Premium Outlets.

They pulled the vehicle over and ended up arresting the two men inside.

Authorities identified the men as 45-year-old Charles Donato and 41-year-old Jay Garrigan Jr. They were taken into police custody and are facing charges that include criminal possession of stolen property.

During the traffic stop, troopers also said they found the vehicle owner’s dog, Glenn. They said he was taken out of the car in good health.

Troopers were able to return Glenn and the stolen car back to the owner.

Donato and Garrigan Jr. were transported to the Cayuga County Jail for their arraignment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

Maui fire
At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm
A devastating fire that raged through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern...
Fire at French vacation home for disabled kills 11
Londen Tabor and her 17-year-old daughter Autumn Tabor are creating forever memories on a...
‘No regrets’: Mom shares epic road trip with terminally ill daughter
With her daughter facing a terminal illness, a mother hopes to create forever memories on their...
Mom, terminally ill daughter make their time together count with epic road trip
A formerly well-connected GOP donor was sentenced to 21 years in prison on sex trafficking...
Former GOP strategist sentenced for sex trafficking minors