Suspect in fatal road rage shooting gets maximum sentence

The man accused of shooting and killing Brandon Box in May 2020 was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday morning.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The man accused of shooting and killing Brandon Box in May 2020 was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday morning.

Last Tuesday, a jury found Janvique Entrael Franklin Jr. guilty of manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, shooting. Franklin was arrested July 17, 2020, after weeks of authorities searching for the suspect.

Suspect in Memorial Day road rage shooting admitted to firing gun, say authorities

During the sentencing hearing, Box’s wife, Jessica, read a victim impact statement.

“When they led me to his room and I saw his body laying in that hospital bed and I finally realized he was gone, it was the loneliness and emptiest moment of my life. There is no loneliness like losing your spouse and very best friend,” she said in the courtroom. “I lost the only life I’ve ever known. I lost our life together -- all of our shared hopes and dreams and what I always imagined our future would look like. My heart hurts so bad for him.”

After the trial ended, Box’s wife and his mother, Babbs, reflected on the man they cherished.

“He just cared for everybody, tried to do things for people, and took care of everybody. WE miss him so much,” said his mom.

Last week in court, new details of the case emerged as officials testified.

Testimony from Special Agent Jason Gazzo with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and video of Franklin’s initial interrogation shed light on the events that led up to the fatal shooting.

