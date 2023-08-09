Theodore man jailed on pornography charges

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Theodore man Wednesday morning on pornography charges.

Richard Lucey, 51, faces eight pornography charges. Lucey is expected to remain in the Mobile County Metro Jail until his bond hearing on Friday.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News will update this story once we learn more about the investigation that led to his arrest.

