Very humid start to hot day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The humidity remains very rough across the Gulf Coast today, and it’ll stay rough the rest of the week and even into the weekend. Make sure that you’re staying hydrated and finding ways to keep cool. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s with “feel like” temps around 110.

Morning temps will be in the 78-80 degree range each day. As for rain chances, we won’t see too many storms out there, but we could use some. The coverage of rain will be in the 20-30% range between now and Friday with higher chances coming over the weekend.

In the Tropics, thankfully everything is still quiet for now.

