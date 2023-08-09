Advertise With Us
Hire One

Very humid start to hot day

By Michael White
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The humidity remains very rough across the Gulf Coast today, and it’ll stay rough the rest of the week and even into the weekend. Make sure that you’re staying hydrated and finding ways to keep cool. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s with “feel like” temps around 110.

Morning temps will be in the 78-80 degree range each day. As for rain chances, we won’t see too many storms out there, but we could use some. The coverage of rain will be in the 20-30% range between now and Friday with higher chances coming over the weekend.

In the Tropics, thankfully everything is still quiet for now.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
MPD investigating shooting on Halls Mill Road
ALEA identifies boating accident victims, body found of man knocked overboard

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday Aug. 9, 2023
Next weather for Tuesday, Aug 8 from FOX10
Super hot!
Next weather for Tuesday, Aug 8 from FOX10
Next weather for Tuesday, Aug 8 from FOX10
Midday Weather Update for Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023
Another hot day across the Gulf Coast