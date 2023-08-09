Victim grazed by bullet after stepfather allegedly fires gun during argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police on Wednesday morning arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly shot his stepchild.

Brennan Washam of Mobile faces a charge of domestic violence assault in connection with the incident.

According to police, officers responding to the 1000 block of Chatague Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday discovered that the victim’s stepfather, identified as Washam, had reportedly brandished a gun during an altercation. The victim was grazed by a bullet. Washam fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Washam has a bond hearing scheduled Friday, according to jail records.

