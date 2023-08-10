Advertise With Us
Accident at El Kamino Bay leaves one seriously injured

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash on the causeway at El Kamino Bay has left one person seriously injured, according to Spanish Fort PD.

Police said the vehicle left the roadway and struck a fence, pole and an unoccupied vehicle in the El Kamino parking lot.

The injured individual is being life-flighted currently, according to officials.

FOX10 will provide more information as we receive it.

