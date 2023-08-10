Advertise With Us
Hire One

ADOC: T-shirt cannon used in prison contraband scheme at Limestone Correctional Facility

Two individuals arrested for trespassing near Limestone Detention Center with t-shirt cannon
Two individuals arrested for trespassing near Limestone Detention Center with t-shirt cannon(ADOC)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested near the Limestone Correctional Facility for trespassing late Wednesday night.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, a vehicle was reported near Nick Davis Road. When officials responded, the vehicle fled the scene and started a pursuit, ending in a nearby neighborhood cul-de-sac.

The two individuals, now identified as Alvin Andrews and Ladarius McDade, were arrested, According to officials, McDade had been released from Bullock Correctional Facility in February.

Alvin Andrews (left) and Ladarius McDade (right)
Alvin Andrews (left) and Ladarius McDade (right)(LCSO)

During a search of the pursuit path, agents located a blue duffle bag and a t-shirt cannon. The bad contained two cylinder-shaped packages wrapped in black tape, a night-vision monocular and an extra C02 cartridge.

Both individuals were transported to the Limestone County Detention Center where they were both charged with promoting prison contraband, trespassing about prisons, and attempting to elude.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, several injured in Halls Mill Creek boating accident, MFRD says
UPDATE: Missing passenger found dead in Halls Mill Creek boating accident
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
Milton Farris
Woman dead, suspect in custody after standoff on Wagner Street in Mobile
Nilson Cain
Arrest made in the attack on retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson on his 81st birthday
Kenishia Gilmore
MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle

Latest News

Bay Minette couple taken to hospital after house fire
Bay Minette couple taken to hospital after house fire
Bay Minette couple taken to hospital after house fire
Bay Minette couple taken to hospital after house fire
Move-in day at University of Mobile
Move-in day at University of Mobile
Hundreds of freshmen are getting settled in as they get ready for the beginning of the year.
Students celebrating move-in day at the University of Mobile
A new plan is in place to improve our approach to physical activity and nutrition in Alabama.
Alabama Wellness Alliance releases the Alabama Physical Activity and Nutrition Plan