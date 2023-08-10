Aggressive bees in West Mobile now being tested by State of Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - West Dunbrooke Court was busy Wednesday with bees and workers trying to remove them.

“For this process I will have to run an endoscope into the cavity, which the bees won’t be happy. I’ll look around the cavity and see if I can figure out exactly where they are and what the cavity looks like -- then I’ll pinpoint two holes. I’ll use a combination of pepper spray and smoke -- pepper spray drops down and smoke will go up. So I’ll just start this momentum and I’ll push them out the front of the hive,” said Brandon Hargraves, B’s Bees.

Brandon Hargraves with B’s Bees -- specializes with bee removal and relocation. He’s been called in to handle the job. He shows us his smoker and the nucleus box he plans to force the swarm into.

“I took this out of another colony. So that’s capped honey. This is where they are reproducing. The brown stuff that’s bees that are about to emerge so it’s the perfect balance for them to start a new colony from nothing - because all I’m forcing out are the bees,” explained Brandon.

Knowing how aggressive these bees are -- Brandon suits up for his own protection. Waiting in the wings is Phillip Carter -- Alabama’s Apiary Inspector.

“Brandon’s going to get us a sample while he’s up there. We need roughly a hundred maybe slightly more,” said Carter.

Here collecting samples from their traps at the ports in Mobile County and along the Interstate -- Carter says they wanted to stop by and get a sample to test for Africanized honey bees -- also known as “killer bees.”

“We will take them back to the lab in Montgomery. We’re looking at the measurement on the bee’s wing and also on their thorax -- which is part of their leg of course. But it’s a slightly small measurement. The Africanized bees are ever so slightly smaller than the European honeybees,” explained Carter. “It cannot be seen with the naked eye. It has to go under the microscope. Then if the measurement scale is 80% - 90% chance of being Africanized honey bees -- it’s sent off for DNA testing. That is the only way to confirm.”

Carter says in the 20 years they’ve been monitoring -- they’ve never detected Africanized honey bees in Mobile County -- and says they want to keep it that way.

The homeowner is just happy to get them safely removed.

“It’s amazing -- I’ve learned so much about bees and the process of getting them out. Still learning. I’ll be so glad when they’re gone -- so we can cut the grass and work in the yard and don’t have to worry about being stung,” said Ron Werstler, homeowner.

Ron owns a landscaping business and his own crew was mowing his yard last week -- when they came under attack two days in a row. Werstler says he’s never experienced anything like it during all his years with lawn care.

Meanwhile -- the bees began to move. Eventually more than 20,000 bees -- including the queen -- will relocate to the box.

“They start to build up pheromones and smells in the way they communicate. They’re very sophisticated... They’re ability to work together is inspiring as well,” said Brandon.

Brandon also secured that necessary sample -- needed by the State.

“This is what I came for right here -- we go it -- so now we can get it tested,” said Carter.

Brandon plans to go back out to the home Thursday afternoon to remove the box once the bees have settled. Meanwhile, we should have a better idea of what type of bees they are on Friday.

If you come across bees, especially aggressive bees, contact the State of Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.

You can also contact Brandon with B’s Bees 251-964-0559. He’s been doing this type of work for 10 years (5 years full time). He and his wife have a bee supply store in Loxley, where they sell all sorts of products, including B’s Bees Honey. Brandon says eventually he’d like to expand into the area of bee research.

